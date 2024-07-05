'I Would Have Sat You Down': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Mark On Suryakumar Yadav's Decisive Catch In T20 WC Final; Video

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday for their T20 World Cup 2024 win. With the 37-year-old delivering a speech following the ceremony, he addressed Suryakumar Yadav's decisive catch with a hilarious remark.

With 16 required off the final over and Hardik Pandya sending down a full toss off the first ball, David Miller clobbered it down the ground. However, Suryakumar Yadav showed brilliant awareness to take a relay catch, thereby crushing South Africa's hopes. While the Proteas kept themselves alive with a boundary off the next ball, the task became too steep eventually.

During the speech, Rohit Sharma said in Marathi:

"Surya told me it's good the ball sat on my hands. I said it's good too otherwise I would have sat you down."

The 33-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer also received a fielding medal from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah only for that catch.

"Finally it's here" - Rohit Sharma on bringing the World Cup back to India

During the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the 37-year-old said it's a massive relief to bring the trophy back home after a massive wait of 13 years.

"Bringing the World Cup to this country means the world to us. This is for the people who support and watch the game, and, along with all of us, for the last 11 years, they're the ones who've been wanting this trophy to come back. Finally it's here, and I'm very happy and relieved."