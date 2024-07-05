'Bas Us Moment Pe Woh Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma Explains To PM Modi About His Special Gesture Following T20 WC Win

Rohit Sharma speaks to Narendra Modi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma explained his unique gesture of tasting grass from the pitch following their T20 World Cup 2024 final victory over South Africa in Barbados. The 37-year-old opined that the gesture just happened from him, suggesting that he didn't plan and do it.

Immediately after the win, the 37-year-old was spotted tasting grass from the pitch before going on to celebrate with his teammates. Along with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, Rohit was visibly emotional as India broke their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Speaking to PM Modi on Tuesday, Rohit stated:

"Us pitch par khelke us pitch per jeete. Hum sabne us cheez ka itna wait kiya, itna mehnat kiya. Bahut baar hamaare paas mein aaya tha World Cup, par hum aage nahin jaa sake, lekin is baar hum sab logon ki vajah se us cheez ko haasil kar sake toh. Woh pitch mere liye bahut yeh tha. Jo bhi humne kiya us pitch pe kiya toh. Bas us moment pe woh ho gaya mere se."

("We played on that pitch and won. We waited for a long time and failed on many occasions despite coming close to the trophy before. Whatever happened on that pitch that day, the gesture came out from me just like that.")

"Finally it's here" - Rohit Sharma on bringing the World Cup back to India

During the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the 37-year-old said it's a massive relief to bring the trophy back home after a massive wait of 13 years.

"Bringing the World Cup to this country means the world to us. This is for the people who support and watch the game, and, along with all of us, for the last 11 years, they're the ones who've been wanting this trophy to come back. Finally it's here, and I'm very happy and relieved."