'You are welcome to have your child in Australia': Brett Lee to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are welcomed to have their baby in Australia and people will be very accepting of them.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Brett said, "If you would like to, Mr Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!"

Virat Kohli will return home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide, Australia that ends on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka who is due for delivery sometime in January.