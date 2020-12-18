'You are welcome to have your child in Australia': Brett Lee to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are welcomed to have their baby in Australia and people will be very accepting of them.
In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Brett said, "If you would like to, Mr Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!"
Virat Kohli will return home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide, Australia that ends on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka who is due for delivery sometime in January.
"The decision was made before we had the selection meeting and I explained the same to selectors that I will be flying back after the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that because we have a quarantine period both ways. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of my first child," Kohli said at a virtual media conference on the eve of the first One-day International.
"It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision and I communicated to the selectors during the selection meeting," he'd added, without holding back his emotions.
The couple announced the news in August.
The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat's respective Twitter and accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they captioned the image.
The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.
