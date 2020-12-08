The most-liked tweet of 2020 is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy announcement!

Meanwhile, South star Vijay's selfie with fans posted in February was the most retweeted tweet of 2020, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan's post about his COVID-19 diagnosis was the most liked and quote tweeted moment in the year.

Mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.

"Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka, who is currently shooting for endorsements.

Kohli will return home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide, Australia that ends on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka who is due for delivery sometime in January.

"The decision was made before we had the selection meeting and I explained the same to selectors that I will be flying back after the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that because we have a quarantine period both ways. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of my first child," he said at a virtual media conference on the eve of the first One-day International.

"It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision and I communicated to the selectors during the selection meeting," he said, without holding back his emotions.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.