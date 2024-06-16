‘You Are Great Inspiration’: India Coach Rahul Dravid Motivates Canada Players With Dressing Room Speech After T20 WC 2024 Match Washout; Video

Rahul Dravid receives signed Canada jersey | Credits: ICC Instagram

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid gave inspirational words to the Canada team in their dressing room after the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match was washed out due to rain in Florida on Saturday, June 15.

The match between India and Canada was a dead rubber as the Men in Blue already qualified for the Super 8 after winning three consecutive matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the co-hosts USA in the group stage. However, Rohit Sharma-led side hoped to make 4 on the trot but the rain played the spoilsport in their final group stage fixture.

After the match was officially called off due to wet outfield, Rahul Dravid visited Canada's dressing room, where he gave an inspiring speech. In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Team India head coach lauded Canada for their contribution to the tournament. He also recalled his struggled as a cricketer during his stint with Scotland to emphasize on the difficulty of being an associate nation.

"Thanks a lot. Firstly, I want to acknowledge and appreciate the fantastic contribution that you have made to this tournament. I think all of us recognise the struggles and the challenges that you all have to go through to be able to play this sport." Dravid said.

"It's not easy. I understand that having actually played as a cricketer in Scotland way back in 2003. So, I know that the struggle is for an associate country." he added.

After the ODI World Cup in 2003, Rahul Dravid went to play for Scotland against touring Pakistan team that year. The 49-year-old represented the Scottish team in 11 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and One Tour game.

'You guys are honestly a great inspiration': Dravid

Rahul Dravid hailed Canada players as a great inspiration for their dedication to playing cricket and their sacrifices to make it to the T20 World Cup 2024. He concluded the speech by encouraging the players to inspire budding cricketers in Canada.

"You guys are honestly a great inspiration for all of us to show that we love the game truly. The kind of sacrifices you guys are willing to make to play this tournament." Dravid said.

"All I will say is that keep taking It forward. I am sure you guys are inspiring young boys and girls in your own countries to be able to play the sport. I think it's great for the world cricket." he concluded.

Meanwhile, India are slotted in Group A in Super 8 alongside Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh or Netherlands. The Men in Blue will begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan at the Keningston Oval in Bridgetown on June 20, Wednesday.