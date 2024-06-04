'Tried Convincing Rahul Dravid To Stay': Rohit Sharma Emotional As Team India Coach Announces His Departure

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

An emotional Rohit Sharma has revealed that he convinced Rahul Dravid to extend his stay as Team India's coach ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland on Wednesday in New York. The right-handed batter revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed his time with Dravid.

During a presser on Monday, the former Indian captain declared that he won't be re-applying for the role due to the schedules and commitments. Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri after India's group-stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The former Indian captain has done a decent job, but has failed to break the Men in Blue's ICC trophy jinx so far. Hence, the 2024 T20 World Cup is his final chance.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Rohit said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I tried convincing Dravid to stay. But, personally, enjoyed my time with him. I am not going to say anything."

More to come..