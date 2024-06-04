T20 World Cup 2024: ‘A Bit Strange To Be Practicing In A Park’, Says Team India Coach Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid expressed his discontent over the facilities provided to the team for the practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Nassau International Cricket Ground in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Players often have practice sessions at the cricket stadiums. However, the organizers of the prestigious tournament designated Cantiague Park as the practice ground for the teams playing group fixtures in New York. Cantiague Park is just few miles away from the newly built Nassau County International Stadium, where India will play all their group stage matches.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of India's opening campaign against Ireland, Rahul Dravid said that he finds it strange to see his players practicing in a park rather than in the newly built New York stadium.

"It’s a bit strange to be practicing in a park. “Obviously at the World Cups you’d be in big stadiums or you’d be at cricket stadiums traditionally. But you know, we’re at a public park and practising.” Rahul Dravid said at the press conference.

The United States Of America (USA) will be hosting 16 matches, out of which eight will be played at the New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue recently played a warm-up match against Bangladesh, where they won by 60 runs after restricting the opposition to 122/9 in 20 overs. However, Rohit Sharma and his boys had training session at the Cantiague Park after their arrival in the New York.

Rahul Dravid laments over lack of buzz

Apart from lack of proper training facilities, Team India head coach also lamented over the vibrant atmosphere during major tournament like T20 World Cup in New York. However, Dravid hope that Indian fans create an excitement when Team India plays.

"Yeah, obviously it’s slightly different. It’s obviously exciting that it’s coming to a new country, it’s coming to a new place. (It) feels slightly different in terms of, I guess, typically the buzz that you have around these events, with cricket not being one of the major sports in this country." Rahul Dravid said.

"Typically the buzz that you have around these events, with cricket not being one of the major sports in this country. So you don’t feel that kind of buzz over here. But hopefully, once our games start and a lot of the Indian fans do start coming in, you start seeing that similar kind of excitement." he added.

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 is the last assignment for Rahul Dravid as a head coach of Team India as he is set to step down from coaching duties after the conclusion of the tournament.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside hosts USA, Ireland, Pakistan and Ireland.