Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Fans' Chant For Him After IND vs CAN T20 WC 2024 Match Got Washed Out

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was spotted acknowledging the chants from a section of fans after T20 World Cup Group A was washed out at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Saturday, June 15.

India were supposed to play their final group stage fixture against Canada, which was a dead rubber as the Men in Blue already qualified for the Super 8 of the showpiece event. However, the match had to be abandoned due to the outfield and both teams shared a point. The toss was continuously delayed as the pitch was damped and groundsmen toiled hard to make the ground playable, but eventually, their efforts went in vain.

Since the match was called off, Virat Kohli was seen casually walking around the stadium when the Indians fans were chanting for him. The 35-year-old heard the chants, acknowledged them with a smile and waved at the fans. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Also, Virat Kohli met Canadian cricketers and clicked a picture with them after the tournament officials decided to abandon the match as pitch was wet due to heavy rain in Florida. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

India have remained unbeaten in the first round as they finished the group stage as table toppers. India won three consecutive matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in Group A. The Men in Blue and the USA have secured their berth in Super 8, while Pakistan, Ireland and Canada have been eliminated from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been in poor form in the group stage. He didn't register a single digit score in any of the three matches India played so far and has scored just 5 runs at an average of 1.66.