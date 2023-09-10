'Yeh Naye Shehzade Ke Liye': Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts As He Gives A Gift To New Dad Jasprit Bumrah; Watch Video

PCB Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on Sunday gave a gift to new dad Jasprit Bumrah on the birth of his son. Bumrah had gone back home after India's first match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan as his wife Sanjana Ganesan was expecting the couple's first child in Mumbai.

Bumrah missed the game against Nepal but joined the squad back ahead of the Super Fours in Colombo.

The second showdown between India and Pakistan was halted by rain after just 24.1 overs after a long delay due to the weather and wet outfield.

No further play was possible after India reached 147 for 2 before rain played spoilsport. The match will be decided on the Reserve Day on Monday (Sept 11).

Even as the players from both teams started to leave for the hotel, Afridi met with Bumrah and gave him a gift for his son along with his blessings and a beautiful message.

"Bhai bohot bohot mubarak ho, yeh naye shehzade k liye. Allah usko hamesh khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (many congratulations Bumrah bhai & to bhabhi, may Allah always keep your son happy & he becomes the new Bumrah)" Afridi told the Indian pacer, who was really pleased with the gesture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India start strong vs Pakistan

Afridi was taken for plenty in his first spell on Sunday with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill attacking the Pakistani pacers from the word go.

Rohit and Gill both brought up their half-centuries in quick time and stitched a 121-run partnership before the Indian skipper got out on 56 to leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the 17th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi then returned for his second spell in the very next over and removed Gill for 58 with a slower delivery to bring Pakistan back into the game with India's score reading 123 for 2.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul joined forces after Gill's wicket and added 24 runs for the third wicket before heavy rain stopped play.

Super 4 showdown moves into reserve day

The rain finally stopped post 6pm after which the groundstaff got to work and the series of inspections started with the umpires coming out at 7pm, 7.30pm and 8pm to assess the pitch condition and the outfield.

The fourth inspection was planned at 8.30 pm but the rain returned right at that time and no further play was possible. The match was eventually called off for the day.

Kohli and Rahul will resume their innings on the reserve day on 8* and 17* respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)