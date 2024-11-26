'Yeh Aankhein Meri Rone Se...': Sarfaraz Khan Shares Cryptic Message After Going Unsold During IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Image: BCCI/X

Sarfaraz Khan's dream of returning to IPL was shattered after teams decided to not bid for his services during IPL 2025 Mega auction. Following the heartbreaking news Team India's test specialist posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account.

He wrote' Malal hai magar itna malal thodi hi hai. Ye ankhe mere one see laal thodi hai. Maza to jab hai hum haar kar bhi haste rahe hamesha jeet jana kamal thodi hai" (There is regret, but only a little regret. These eyes are a little red like mine. It's fun when we keep smiling even after losing). He last played in the IPL in 2023.

Image: Sarfaraz Khan/ Instagram

Sarfaraz Khan IPL career

Sarfaraz started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was part of the team led by Virat Kohli from IPL 2015 to 2018. RCB backed him and retained the uncapped batsman ahead of the IPL 2018 mega-auction. He was released after one season.

Sarfaraz was part of Punjab Kings from IPL 2019 to 2021. He played 8 matches in 2019, 5 matches in 2020 and 2 matches in his final season with the Punjab-based franchise. He was part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and 2023. He played 10 matches across two seasons for Delhi. Sarfaraz was part of the IPL 2024 mini-auction but went unsold.

Musheer Khan acquired by Punjab Kings

Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother musheer Khan was acquired by Punjab Kings during IPL 2025 Mega auction. The franchisee spent ₹30 lakh to sign the Mumbai cricketer. Musheer has never played a T20 match for his state, Mumbai. In fact, he has been out of action for a few months now, owing to an accident. Speaking about his FC record, in 9 matches, he has scored 716 runs at an average of 51, and also picked up eight wickets as well.