 Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand

Since his 150 against the New Zealand in the 2nd innings in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz Khan has been out for low scores.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad and brother Musheer were left stunned as Team India batter perished without scoring on day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media, cameras were immediately focused on Sarfaraz's father and brother after the right-hander's dismissal.

Read Also
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Five-Star Jadeja Happy To Bounce Back After Not Performance Well In First Two...
article-image

The Mumbai-born batter walked in at No.8 after Ravindra Jadeja perished, but Ajaz Patel sent it on the length. Sarfaraz propped forward to defend, but the ball merely took the edge due to the extra bounce, with Tom Blundell taking a brilliant catch behind the stumps.

Below is a video of the same:

Team India salvage a 28-run lead after the 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant:

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

Meanwhile, the home side came to the field on day two under intense pressure as they were 86/4. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were positive from the get go as they reached their half-centuries. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made the first breakthrough of the day by trapping Pant lbw for 60, ending the 96-run partnership with Gill.

Gill missed out on his well-deserved as he perished for 90 in the session for lunch. Washington Sundar struck some lusty blows to help Team India sneak past New Zealand's total of 235. On day one, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell propelled the Kiwis to 235, while Ravindra Jadeja starred with a fifer.

India were comfortably placed at 78-1 on day one, but slipped to 84/4, including losing Virat Kohli to a chaotic run-out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja Reduce New Zealand To 9 Down,...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja Reduce New Zealand To 9 Down,...

'G***dh Phat Jayegi Iski': Ishan Kishan's Chirpy Act Helps Manav Suthar Dismiss Marcus Harris During...

'G***dh Phat Jayegi Iski': Ishan Kishan's Chirpy Act Helps Manav Suthar Dismiss Marcus Harris During...

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs...

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs...

Horrific Scene! LA Dodgers Fan Accidentally Blows Off His Hand While Celebrating World Series Win...

Horrific Scene! LA Dodgers Fan Accidentally Blows Off His Hand While Celebrating World Series Win...

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full Match Card, Start Time In India, Details About Broadcast & Live Streaming...

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full Match Card, Start Time In India, Details About Broadcast & Live Streaming...