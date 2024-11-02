Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Brother Stunned As Team India Batter Out For Duck In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand

Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad and brother Musheer were left stunned as Team India batter perished without scoring on day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media, cameras were immediately focused on Sarfaraz's father and brother after the right-hander's dismissal.

The Mumbai-born batter walked in at No.8 after Ravindra Jadeja perished, but Ajaz Patel sent it on the length. Sarfaraz propped forward to defend, but the ball merely took the edge due to the extra bounce, with Tom Blundell taking a brilliant catch behind the stumps.

Below is a video of the same:

Team India salvage a 28-run lead after the 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant:

Meanwhile, the home side came to the field on day two under intense pressure as they were 86/4. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were positive from the get go as they reached their half-centuries. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made the first breakthrough of the day by trapping Pant lbw for 60, ending the 96-run partnership with Gill.

Gill missed out on his well-deserved as he perished for 90 in the session for lunch. Washington Sundar struck some lusty blows to help Team India sneak past New Zealand's total of 235. On day one, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell propelled the Kiwis to 235, while Ravindra Jadeja starred with a fifer.

India were comfortably placed at 78-1 on day one, but slipped to 84/4, including losing Virat Kohli to a chaotic run-out.