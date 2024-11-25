IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live: Sundar Heading To GT; Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane & Prithvi Shaw Find No Takers

Image: X

Updates:

Bidding was starts for Washington Sundar between LSG and GT. Titans win the battle and sign Sundar for ₹3.20 crore

No bidding for Shardul Thakur, former CSK player goes UNSOLD

Prithvi Shaw goes UNSOLD

Mayank Agarwal goes UNSOLD

Ajinkya Rahane goes UNSOLD. No takers for Mumbai captain

Faf Du Plessis Sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore

Rovman Povell Sold To KKR for ₹1.5 crore

Kiwi Pair of Kane Williamson and Glenn Philips do not find any takers in the auction

MI made the least purchase, adding just four players to the roster on Day 1 of the auction. CSK bolstered their spin attack by bringing back R Ashwin and Noor Ahmad. Gujarat Titans had a number of quality buys which include Buttler, Suraj, Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna. Jofra Archer returns to Rajasthan Royals, while Ishan Kishan will join the Orange Army (SRH)

Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Waqar Salamkheil, Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kartik Tyagi, Utkarsh Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Upendra Singh Yadav, Shreyas Gopal were the couple of names that went unsold on Day 1 and will go for bidding today.

Remaining Purse for IPL 2025 Teams After Day 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹30.65 crore Mumbai Indians: ₹26.1 crore Punjab Kings: ₹22.5 crore Gujarat Titans: ₹17.5 crore Rajasthan Royals: ₹17.35 crore Chennai Super Kings: ₹15.6 crore Lucknow Super Giants: ₹14.85 crore Delhi Capitals: ₹13.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹10.05 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹5.15 crore

Welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 Mega Auction. 132 players will go under the hammer on Day 2 in Jeddah with teams left with Rs 173.55 cr in their purse. Focus will majorly be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (₹30.65 crore) and Mumbai Indians (₹26.1 crore).

Preview

Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction will begin shortly at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The day 1 of the auction saw teams splashing money with Rishabh Pant becoming the costliest player of all time after Lucknow Super Giant signed him for ₹27 crore.

Punjab Kings made headlines by acquiring Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore and retaining Arshdeep Singh with an RTM for ₹18 crore. KL Rahul was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore. There was bidding war between ROyal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders for Venkatesh Iyer. The defending champions (KKR) eventually reclaimed their all-rounder for ₹23.75 crore. The round 2 of the auction is against expected to be battle of intense bidding to secure top players for the upcoming season.