 WWE Superstar Spectacle Delights Fans In Hyderabad
WWE Superstar Spectacle Delights Fans In Hyderabad

Some high-profile WWE superstars competed in the WWE Superstar Spectacle event held Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad, 9th September 2023: A sold out crowd of WWE fans descended on the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India, today for WWE Superstar Spectacle - the first WWE Live Event to ever take place in the region, and the first show to take place in India since 2017.

John Cena Declares He Will Wrestle 'FOR THE FIRST-TIME EVER' In India
article-image

Some of the biggest WWE Superstars of the modern day travelled more than 15,000km to perform for the WWE Universe in India, receiving rapturous applause and crowd participation.

The results of WWE Superstar Spectacle included:

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn &amp; Drew McIntyre defeated Indus Sher

Natalya defeated Zoey Stark

Gunther defeated Shanky

Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

John Cena and Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Imperium

Speaking of his time in India, WWE Legend John Cena, the 16-time World Champion commented:

“Thank you for allowing me to be here tonight. You know, sometimes we feel something inside that grabs us emotionally. I've been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could ever have imagined.”

Watch: School Graduation Ceremony Turns Into WWE Ring, Student Hits RKO on Friend; User Comments...
article-image

WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT airs LIVE weekly in India on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports

Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu). Sony Sports Network is the broadcast home of WWE programming in India.

