John Cena Declares He Will Wrestle 'FOR THE FIRST-TIME EVER' In India

John Cena. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Renowned American professional wrestler John Cena has declared his intention of wrestling in India at least one in his career and it will come to fruition soon. With the veteran wrestler to return on the show 'Smackdown' next week, Cena also revealed that he will be wrestling in India for the first-time ever.

The 46-year-old arguably has plenty of fan following worldwide, especially in India, with his Instagram followers tally an astonishing 19.6 in total. His ability to draw fans are based on his famous theme song, called the 'Basic thuganomics'. Aside from that, his basic move sets and mic skills also stand out.

With Fox Sports exclusively confirming the return of Cena to Smackdown, the star wrestler replied on their tweet and said:

"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in ! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!"

John Cena is a joint-record champion-holder in the WWE:

Having debuted in the WWE on June 27th, 2002 against the submission specialist Kurt Angle, Cena has taken giant strides with every passing year. Cena has won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and is a joint-record 16-time world champion.

He is also a record 13-time WWE Champion. He has also clinched the WWE United States Championship five times, the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, the World Tag Team Championship once, the Royal Rumble twice (2008 and 2013), and Money in the Bank once.