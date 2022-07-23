WWE stars tweet in support of Vince McMahon after CEO announces retirement

Vince McMahon shocked wrestling stars and fans alike by announcing his retirement from the role of Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday.

Following his announcement, many WWE superstars from past and present took to social media to express their feelings of gratitude to McMahon.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair aka 'The Nature Boy', who had multiple stints with WWE, said in a tweet, "@VinceMcMahon, You've Made My Life Better Every Day Since I've Been In The Wrestling Business. You're The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You've Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon ... thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I'm still Vince's favourite @steveaustinBSR," tweeted former WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion Kurt Angle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, also extended his thanks to his former boss. "You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s...," tweeted JBL.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mick Foley, known as 'The Hardcore Legend' among fans and one of company's biggest stars during the 1990s and early 2000s also thanked Vince for the opportunities given to him as a performer. "Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life," he tweeted.

His daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will take over the roles of co-CEOs of the company.

Read Also WWE superstar Great Khali allegedly slaps employee at toll plaza