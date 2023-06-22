Student Hits RKO on Friend | Twitter

World Wrestling Federation (WWE) is one of the most popular entertainment sports amongst Kids, students and even adults. A recent video clip has gone viral on the social media platforms in which a graduating student could be seen delivering his favorite WWE superstar Randy Orton's signature move, RKO.

After that the student immediately pinned him, while a fellow mate did the three count the way referee does in the wrestling ring. The best part is all of this took place during the graduation ceremony and it attracts everyone's reaction. One of the teachers in the video could be seen dispersing the students after this occurrence.

Watch the video below:

Dude did the RKO on his friend during graduation 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uNPG4esWGR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 15, 2023

A user commented below: "Boys will be boys!"

Boys will be boys!😂🙌🏽 — Iæn (@ParioPraxis) June 15, 2023

"The Viper would be proud!", comments the official handle of USA Network.

The Viper would be proud! pic.twitter.com/g5PPrlQFz1 — USA Network (@USANetwork) June 15, 2023

WWE superstar Randy Orton also known by the name 'Viper, used this signature move over the years to defeat his opponents inside the wrestling ring.

essentiallysports.com writes, "It’s not common for others to use the RKO, mostly because of the difficulty associated with it. If not done the right way, it can leave the receiver with a neck injury. While it’s not known if the students planned it beforehand and the time they invested in the practice, it came out near perfect."

Although the School's name and other details are not known but as per the sources it could be of the US.