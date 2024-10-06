 WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: The Rock Returns, Original Bloodline Reunites, CM Punk Overcomes McIntyre In Barbaric Hell In A Cell Match
WWE Bad Blood began with a brutal and bloodied Hell in a Cell match and it ended with some iconic returns

Fans were thrilled to see The Rock return at WWE Bad Blood after his last appearance on Raw following WrestleMania. In the main event, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The match reached a thrilling climax with the return of Jimmy Uso, paving the way for an explosive moment as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson re-entered the scene .

The Rock sends crytic message to Coady Rhods,Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns

After the match, the Bloodline attacked Cody, but Roman and Jimmy Uso helped him fend off the heel faction. Roman then handed the title to Cody, and just when it seemed like things had calmed down, The Rock made a surprise entrance.

The crowd went wild as The Rock, known as The Final Boss, returned after being absent since the Raw after WrestleMania XL. In a segment with Cody, he hinted at wanting a title vs. title match once he wraps up his Hollywood commitments.

Everyone—Cody, Roman, Jimmy, and Solo—was caught off guard by The Rock's appearance. As the camera focused on him, The Rock raised his fingers to signal "One, two, three," and then made a throat-slit gesture, suggesting he had something important to say. Fans were left wondering how The Rock’s return would affect the already shaky dynamics within the Bloodline.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Other results

CM Punk beats Drew McIntyre in a Hell In a cell Match

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley

Raquel Rodriguez returns at Bad Blood to help Liv Morgan keep women's championship vs Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest defeats Finn Balor

Cody Rhods and Roman Reigns beat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Triple H announced a new championship- The Crown Jewel Championship which is a 15-carat diamond championship that will be defended at Crown Jewel PLE. 

