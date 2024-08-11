WWE Legend Roman Reigns Worth ₹168 Crore: From Florida Mansion To ₹41 Cr Annual Earning

August 11, 2024

In the curent era Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE

Reigns is one of the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE and today we look at his total net worth

Roman Reigns Net Worth is reportedly to be worth $20million or Rs 1,67,90,21,000

Apart from the salary he earns in WWE, Reigns has signed endorsements deals with major brands

Reigns has high-paid sponsored partnership with brands like C4 Energy and Shady Rays

The former WWE universal champion donates to charitable organisations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Roman Reigns lives in a $2.43 million mansion in Tampa, Florida which is sea view facing

Reigns has also featured in movie 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs& Shaw

