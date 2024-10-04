WWE Bad Blood 2024: Check TV & Live Streaming Details, Full Match Card, Timing, Venue

Image: WWE/Instagram

The upcoming wrestling event Bad Blood happening for the first time since 2004, has fans buzzing with excitement. One of the main attractions is the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, where both wrestlers aim to finally settle their long-standing rivalry that began with Punk’s surprising return to WWE.

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches features Rhea Ripley taking on Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage above the ring. Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Bayley, and Damian Priest is determined to take on Finn Balor. Additionally, there’s a much-anticipated tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. With such an exciting lineup, "Bad Blood" promises to be an unforgettable event for wrestling fans

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Match Card

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (champion) (with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio suspended in Shark Cage) vs Rhea Ripley

Singles Match: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (champion) vs. Bayley

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu) (with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa)

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Details about WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches

Where would the WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches be held?

WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.



When is the WWE Bad Blood event taking place?

WWE Bad Blood is scheduled to be telecated in India on October 6, 2024.

What time will the WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches be shown?

In India, the telecast will start with the main show from 3:30 AM IST

Where to watch the WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches on TV in India?

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches will be broadcasted on Sonysports network

Where to live stream the WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches

The live streaming of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 matches will be available on Sony Liv App

