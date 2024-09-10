 CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Set To Fight Inside 'Hell In A Cell' at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H Reacts
Both Punk and McIntyre have been on each other's throats for past few months and this brutal clash at Bad Blood will put to rest the rivalry between the two.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is all set to get more brutal when these two superstars collide inside a steel cage. WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced that both wrestlers will contest in a 'Hell in a cell' match at the company's next pay-per-view event Bad Blood. Triple H reacted to the major announcement from Pearce with a message which read," When bad blood boils over, there’s only one way to contain it... Hell in a Cell."

In the September 10th episode of WWE RAW, Pearce rushed to the ring to warn McIntyre about his recent actions. He asked the former WWE Champion to join him in the ring, only to reveal that he had a conversation with CM Punk earlier and the latter wants to face him one more time.

As such, the third match between the two rivals was made official for Bad Blood Pearce revealed that it will take place inside Hell in a Cell. This huge announcement changed the expression on McIntyre’s face. The latter looked concerned and terrified as the Raw GM walked out of the ring.  The announcement has now left fans waiting and wanting to see what is installed in the final chapter between the two.

History about the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre rivalry

Both Punk and McIntyre have been on each other's throats for past few months. At SummerSlam, McIntyre emerged victorious over Punk after an altercation occured between Punk and special guest referee Rollins. Next stop was the strap match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Punk seemed to put an end to this rivalry by beating McIntyre and taking his prized bracelet back. However McIntyre wasn't finished, as he unleashing another vicious assault that included numerous Claymore Kicks on the Sept. 2 episode of Raw. He then once again took the bracelet off Punk's wrist and ripped it apart. Punk was eventually taken off in a stretcher.

