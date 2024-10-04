Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations

Image: Nikki Garcia/Instagram

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella, also known as Nikki Garcia, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Artem Chigvintsev. According to reports from TMZ, a judge approved the order after Bella submitted a sworn declaration detailing alarming incidents involving Chigvintsev. Artem was arrested on August 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence after calling 911 and later canceling the request, but police still responded. They observed visible injuries on Nikki, which led to Artem’s arrest.

Nikki Bella's representatives also provided TMZ with a statement which said:

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son. Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected. Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”

Nikki Bella recounts the horrifying episode

Bella recounted a troubling episode where Chigvintsev tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present. She explained that his anger was sparked by their son's English muffin not being toasted correctly, leading him to shout at her about their child being a "picky eater." Feeling overwhelmed by his yelling, Bella admitted to throwing their toddler's shoes toward him in frustration.

In response, Bella claims that Chigvintsev took their son, Matteo, and ran upstairs. When she followed, he allegedly opened the door and tackled her outside the room, holding her to the ground for what felt like 30 seconds. As she attempted to re-enter, she stated that Chigvintsev pushed her across the hall into their bedroom, forcing her onto the bathroom floor with his hands pressing down near her sternum, making her feel as though she was suffocating.

In light of these allegations, the judge has prohibited Chigvintsev from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Bella and their family, with the only exception being court-ordered child visitation.