 WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Makes Shock Return After Ring Collapses During Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman 'Last Monster Standing' Match; Video
A number of weeks ago, Reed had delivered multiple consecutive Tsunamis to Rollins to write him off TV. However the visionary made his return ahead of the clash at Bad Blood

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Seth Rollins made a big return on the latest episode of WWE Raw ahead of Bad Blood 2024. The visionary made his entrance after the ring collapsed during the match between Braun Strowman and Big Bronson. The ‘Last Monster Standing’ match between Braun and Bronson match was the main event of the WWE Raw.

The match between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed was electrifying, with both wrestlers delivering an intense performance. The big moment at the end of the match saw the ring collapse after Reed delivered a superplex off the ropes. As the match progressed Braun seemed poised for victory, but Reed, despite being battered, managed to pull himself up, resting on the steel stairs.

Suddenly, Seth Rollins made a surprise return after nearly seven weeks away. He stormed the ring and hit Reed with a Corb Storm, asserting his presence and reigniting their rivalry. With Reed unable to recover, Braun took the win.

History of Rollins vs Reed rivalry

The history between Rollins and Reed is filled with tension. In the weeks leading up to this match, Reed had been on a rampage, taking out opponents left and right. His most notable victim was Rollins, who, right after SummerSlam, found himself ambushed by Reed, suffering six consecutive Tsunamis that sidelined him for seven weeks.

Since then, Rollins has been absent from WWE programming, making appearances at NFL events instead. But Reed's challenge to him before the match with Braun made it clear that he wasn't finished.

Reed declared that his initial assault was just a preview, threatening to leave Rollins out of action for an entire year next time. This prompted Rollins to return and address the challenge personally, costing Reed the match against Strowman.

