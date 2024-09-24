WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Announces Major Stipulation In Her Match Against Liv Morgan At Bad Blood, Dominik Mysterio To Be Kept Behind Bars

Image: Screengrab/ WWE

The latest episode of WWE Raw saw Rhea Ripley dropping a bomb on Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The one half of the terror twins revealed that her title match with Morgan at WWE Bad Blood will have a stipulation which will see Dominic Mysterio being hanged above the ring inside a shark cage

In the latest segment, Liv teased Rhea about her recent leg injury, implying that it might keep her from wrestling. But Rhea, the former world champion, had a surprise in store as she announced that she was medically cleared to compete against Liv at Bad Blood. Liv’s initial excitement quickly turned to frustration, but she managed to put on a brave smile.

However, Rhea’s sent shockwaves through the duo when she revealed that Dominic would be hanged in a shark cage above the ring during their match at Bad Blood.

The Power Couple was furious about this twist and confronted Adam Pearce backstage on Raw, demanding to overturn the decision. But Pearce stood firm, reminding them that their actions had led to this outcome.

He confirmed that the decision was final. Thankfully, Liv and Dominic found some solidarity and support from the rest of the Judgment Day members during this tense moment. Preventing any interference from Mysterio is likely the plan that benefits Rhea Ripley the most, having seen her last title opportunities spoiled by him

Timeline of Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley rivalry

The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan ignited when Ripley launched a surprise attack on Morgan. In response, Morgan also struck back, which led to Ripley suffering an injury and ultimately vacating her championship title.

Seizing the opportunity, Morgan captured the title for herself and then set her sights on taking everything from Ripley. During Ripley’s absence, Morgan not only slified her position but grew closer to Dominik Mysterio, who happens to be Ripley’s partner. Together, they formed a tag team to face Dominik’s father, WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega. After a triumphant victory in the tag match, Morgan and Dominik were poised to celebrate with a kiss when everything shifted dramatically.

Rhea Ripley made her unexpected return, leaving Morgan and Dominik stunned. In a moment of shock, Morgan fled the arena. Dominik tried to explain his loyalty to Ripley, but she wasn’t interested in hearing it. In a desperate bid to prove his allegiance, Dominik shouted at Morgan, "I hate you!" This declaration thrilled Ripley but left Morgan heartbroken.

However Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam for Liv Morgan and helped Morgan retain her title.