 Shocking Moment! Pete Dunne Hits Sheamus with a Cricket Bat To Pick Up Win On WWE Raw; Video
As Sheamus lay defeated, Dunne celebrated, though the crowd wasn't impressed with his tactics, booing the underhanded victory.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Image: X

In the latest episode of WWE RAW Pete Dunne pulled off a clever win over Sheamus in their singles match, with the help of a cricket bat. After hitting Sheamus with the bat, Dunn delivered a big boot to secure the pinfall. Dunne was only able to use the bat and take down the Celtic Warrior after the referee distracted him by taking away Shillelagh.

Before the fight, Sheamus cut a promo, teasing Dunne by repeatedly calling him "the butch" on purpose, setting a fiery tone for their showdown. Looking in great shape, Sheamus had the crowd on his side, while Dunne was met with boos. Both wrestlers gave it their all, with Sheamus delivering a brutal powerbomb through a table and hammering Dunne’s chest 16 or 17 times in succession.

At one point, it looked like the match was slipping away from Dunne. He grabbed the Shillelagh, but Sheamus intercepted it, preparing to strike back. The referee intervened, trying to stop Sheamus from using the weapon.

Seizing the opportunity, Dunne pulled a cricket bat from under the ring and blindsided Sheamus with it while he was still arguing with the referee. The official didn’t catch the illegal move, and Dunne quickly followed up with a big boot, securing the win via pinfall.

As Sheamus lay defeated, Dunne celebrated, though the crowd wasn't impressed with his tactics, booing the underhanded victory. In the coming weeks it will be interesting to see if the feud has ended or it will escalte even further

