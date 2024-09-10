Gunther Stuns WWE Raw with Bold Claim, Calls Bret Hart His Second Favourite Behind Goldberg, Denies Sami Zayn World Heavyweight Title Shot

Bret Hart and Gunther | Image: WWE

In the latest episode of WWE Raw World Heavyweight Champion Gunther stunned the fans in Calgary by claiming that his favourite wrestler is Bill Goldberg, while Bret Hart is his second choice. The ring general roasted the WWE legend who made a special appearance in this week's episode.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The entire episode started when Bret Hart celebrated his heritage and the spirit of Canadian wrestlers never backing down from a fight. He was interrupted by Gunther, who said that Bret is the best there ever was, but he’s the best there is and best there ever will be.

The intensity got even higher with entrance of Sami Zayn who asked for a World Title match. The former intercontinental champion demanded a world heavyweight title shot which Gunther outrightly rejected .

However Bret Hart called Gunther a ‘gutless yellow coward.’ As the ring general attempted to confront Bret, chaos erupted, leading to an explosive brawl between him and Zayn, further igniting the tensions on WWE Raw.

Going by the latest storyline it appears that Zayn is poised to get a shot at world heavyweight championship anytime soon. However Gunther is likely to defeat him and retain his title. It will be interesting to see how this storyline pans out and if at all it continues, then both the wrestlers are poised to clash at WWE bad blood.