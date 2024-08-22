Roman Reigns Out Of SmackDown Show, Why Did WWE Take Major Step? Check Details

Image: X

The World Wrestling Federation (WWE) has decided to pull down former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns from the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The 'Original Tribal Chief' will not be appearing in the September 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns has been removed from the 'Featured Superstars' section on WWE.com leaving fans speculate about what's next for the iconic wrestler. It is unknown as to why Reigns was removed from the event.

After his shocking loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns had taken a nearly four-month sabbatical. During his absence, Solo Sikoa became Bloodline's new 'Tribal Chief' and his first move was ousting Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman from the faction.

Reigns' finally made his much awaited return at the recent SummerSlam. and made an instant impact by attacking Solo Sikoa during his title match against Rhodes.

With a signature Superman Punch followed by a devastating spear, Reigns sent a clear message that he wasn't interested in reclaiming the WWE Championship but was instead focused on reasserting his status as the Original Tribal Chief.

Bloodline destroys Roman Reigns

Reigns return to SmackDown hasn't gone according to the plan as he was brutally attacked by 'The Bloddline' in back to back episodes. During last week's episode of SmackDown he was dominated by Jacob Fatu.

Despite grounding Solo Sikoa and momentarily reclaiming his authority, Reigns was blindsided by a brutal sidekick from Fatu. This ambush, combined with the efforts of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, left Reigns in a heap after being put through the announce table.

Will Bloodline get new member?

Reigns is expected to return with a vengeance on the August 23 episode of SmackDown. However, the Bloodline saga will get more heated up, with rumors swirling about new members joining Solo's faction.

The name to have emerged is Hikuleo, the half-cousin of Tama Tonga and a rising star from NJPW. Reports suggest that Hikuleo has signed with WWE, and the company has even trademarked the name "Talla Tonga."