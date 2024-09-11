'Discipline and Commitment Deadly Combination': WWE Hall Of Famer's Message To Rishabh Pant Goes Viral; Netizens React

Image: x

Rishabh Pant is gearing up for his return to Test cricket with India's upcoming series against Bangladesh starting September 19. The BCCI has included him in the squad for the first Test, much to the excitement of his global fanbase.

Unexpectedly, former WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has joined the list of Pant’s admirers. Bischoff took to X to commend Pant’s comeback, praising his “discipline and commitment” as a “deadly combination.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pant made his return to the sport after 20 months following the injuries suffered in a car accident in 2022. During his recovery phase Team India tried various wicketkeeper, but they missed the cutting edge brought by the dashing wicketkeeper batsman.

Following his return from injury, Pant played akey role in Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. He also made his ODI return against Sri Lanka. Here's how fans reacted to Eric Bishoff's message for Pant

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)