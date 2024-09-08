 'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral
HomeSports'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral

'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are representing India A and India B, respectively in Duleep Trophy 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India players Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav had engaged themselves in a funny banter during the ongoing Duleep Trophy fixture between India A and India B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a video gone viral on social media, Pant had asked the fielders to come up, claiming that Kuldeep will take a single. Kuldeep also hit back with a funny response.

The incident occurred in the 41st over of the innings as India's A score read 147-7 in response to chasing a stiff 275. With Kuldeep supposedly targeting a single, Pant, stationed behind the stumps, asked everyone to come up. However, the left-arm wrist-spinner said he was not going to take a single and Pant hilariously asked him to swear on his mother.

The conversation went on as below:

Rishabh : "Sab upar rehna single ke liye sare" (Everyone come up the field, he is going to take a single)

Kuldeep : “Me nhi lunga” (I will not take a single)

Rishabh : “Kha le Maa kasam nhi lega (Swear on your mother you won't do it)

Rishabh Pant returns to form as India B register a 76-run win:

Meanwhile, India B capitalised well on their 90-run lead after bowling India A for 231 in their first innings. Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, both of who had failed in their first innings made 61 and 46, respectively to set the opposition a 275-run target.

With the ball, Yash Dayal starred with three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini took two each. KL Rahul was the only batter to pass fifty for India A, making 57, while Akash Deep chipped in with a 42-ball 43, but they slumped to a commanding defeat.

