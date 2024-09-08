Funny Video: India B Star Rishabh Pant Joins India A Team Huddle Before Start Of Day 4 In Duleep Trophy 2024

A hilarious moment was witnessed in the Duleep Trophy match on Sunday morning when India B star Rishabh Pant joined India A's team huddle to listen in on the opponent's plan before start of play on Day 4.

India A captain Shubman Gill had absolutely no issues with Pant listening to what he was telling his players.

It was as if Gill didn't even notice that Pant was there and kept on giving his pre-game speech to motivate his team.

A video of the funny moment has surfaced on social media and instantly gaining eyeballs.

India B resumed the day's play on 150 for 6 with Washington Sundar at the crease along with new partner Sai Kishore in the middle. They were 240 runs ahead of India A at the time but a steady collapse saw them getting bowled out for 184 with the lower order not managing much.

India A's run chase began on a bad not as Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in the second over after which the team suffered a mini-collapse, going from 75 for 2 to 76 for 5 in the space of 19 balls.

KL Rahul is currently holding fort on 37 with Kuldeep Yadav hanging in there with him on 4 after 29 overs with the team score reading 115 for 6, still 160 runs away from the target of 275.