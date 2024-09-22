John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless And Living In His Car Before Landing ₹10 Lakh WWE Contract

Image: X

WWE legend John Cena recently made an admission about being homeless and often sleeping in a car before achieving pro wrestling superstardom. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Cena said,“I was homeless by choice. I don’t regret those days. The struggle is much more fulfilling when it’s something you want to pursue. Tough practices feel rewarding when you know they’re steps toward your goal.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cena also spoke about how he worked and trained at a gym, and while he had the option to move back in with his parents, he chose to embrace his struggle instead. After years of hard work Cena's perseverance paid off when he was signed by WWE in 2000, debuting on the main roster in 2002.

Initially, he earned just $12,500 ( ₹10 lakh) a year. However, everything changed in 2003 when he adopted a rapper persona, propelling him to become one of the most iconic WWE superstars

In his decorated career spanning for over 20 years, Cena captured 16 world titles, tying the record with Ric Flair, and faced legendary opponents like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Brock Lesnar. The former cenation leader also successfully made transition to acting in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of wrestling icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

What next for John Cena?

Starting January 2025, WWE superstar John Cena will embark on his retirement tour.Recent reports suggest a potential showdown between Cena and social media star turned WWE competitor Logan Paul.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is actively planning a match between Cena and Paul, and internal speculation about the bout has intensified. There’s considerable enthusiasm from Triple H and his team regarding this matchup, with many believing it could generate significant revenue for the company.

As fans eagerly await confirmation, the prospect of Cena and Paul clashing in the ring holds promise for an exhilarating encounter