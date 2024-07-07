 'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

John Cena, 41, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image

Legendary WWE superstar John Cena on Sunday announced his decision to bid adieu to WWE in 2025, with Las Vegas Wrestlemania or Wrestlemania 41 will be last appearance of his professional wrestling career.

John Cena, 41, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.

In a video, John Cena can be seen taking a deep breath before announcing his call it quits from his illustrious WWE career which left the fans shocked. Cena said, "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE." and the fans were heard chanting 'No, no.'

However, Cena added that he will be retiring from the WWE next year while retirement tour in 2025. The legendary WWE wrestler was spotted wearing the shirt with 'The last time is now' written on it.

John Cena's announcement of retirement from his illustrious WWE career, fans sparked an outpouring of appreciation from fans across the globe who have been following his journey for years. Many were left surprised by Cena's decision to retire from WWE, while others become emotional as they reflected his impact on wrestling world.

Here's how fans reacted to John Cena's retirement announcement

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Novak Djokovic Pauses Match As Wimbledon Centre-Court Erupts In Joy After England Qualified...

Video: Novak Djokovic Pauses Match As Wimbledon Centre-Court Erupts In Joy After England Qualified...

'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

Euro 2024: Calm England Beat Spirited Switzerland 5-3 On Penalties After 1-1 In Extra-Time To Enter...

Euro 2024: Calm England Beat Spirited Switzerland 5-3 On Penalties After 1-1 In Extra-Time To Enter...

Women's Asia Cup 2024: BCCI Announce Team India's 15-Member Squad

Women's Asia Cup 2024: BCCI Announce Team India's 15-Member Squad

‘Champion My Foot’: Riyan Parag, Team India Brutally Trolled After Losing 1st T20I To Zimbabwe...

‘Champion My Foot’: Riyan Parag, Team India Brutally Trolled After Losing 1st T20I To Zimbabwe...