'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

Legendary WWE superstar John Cena on Sunday announced his decision to bid adieu to WWE in 2025, with Las Vegas Wrestlemania or Wrestlemania 41 will be last appearance of his professional wrestling career.
John Cena, 41, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.
In a video, John Cena can be seen taking a deep breath before announcing his call it quits from his illustrious WWE career which left the fans shocked. Cena said, "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE." and the fans were heard chanting 'No, no.'
However, Cena added that he will be retiring from the WWE next year while retirement tour in 2025. The legendary WWE wrestler was spotted wearing the shirt with 'The last time is now' written on it.
John Cena's announcement of retirement from his illustrious WWE career, fans sparked an outpouring of appreciation from fans across the globe who have been following his journey for years. Many were left surprised by Cena's decision to retire from WWE, while others become emotional as they reflected his impact on wrestling world.
Here's how fans reacted to John Cena's retirement announcement