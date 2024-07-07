'The Last Time Is Now': John Cena Announces Retirement From WWE In 2025; Fans React

Legendary WWE superstar John Cena on Sunday announced his decision to bid adieu to WWE in 2025, with Las Vegas Wrestlemania or Wrestlemania 41 will be last appearance of his professional wrestling career.

John Cena, 41, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.

In a video, John Cena can be seen taking a deep breath before announcing his call it quits from his illustrious WWE career which left the fans shocked. Cena said, "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE." and the fans were heard chanting 'No, no.'

However, Cena added that he will be retiring from the WWE next year while retirement tour in 2025. The legendary WWE wrestler was spotted wearing the shirt with 'The last time is now' written on it.

John Cena is retiring from the WWE.



His last event will be WrestleMania 41 in 2025. pic.twitter.com/2QbvmoBGaK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2024

John Cena's announcement of retirement from his illustrious WWE career, fans sparked an outpouring of appreciation from fans across the globe who have been following his journey for years. Many were left surprised by Cena's decision to retire from WWE, while others become emotional as they reflected his impact on wrestling world.

Here's how fans reacted to John Cena's retirement announcement

Since John Cena isn’t returning until Next December. I want him to win The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, main event WrestleMania, and win Money In The Bank. Give him all the titles sounds like a great send off to me — 𝖂𝖞𝖆𝖙𝖙 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 ❤️‍🔥 (@TheWyattFann) July 7, 2024

It's hard to believe that the line "My Time is Now " now become"The last time is now " now I can say I'm old . Thank you John Cena for making my childhood great, you are the reason why I destroyed too many pillows . ♡#WWERaw #wwe @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/7JxqXP1utF — v (@vickyygtm) July 7, 2024

😔 been waiting for a while on this news still sad to see John Cena go but at least we got a year to process thank you for everything @JohnCena https://t.co/l70hOzdYSF — NuggetsNation (@nuggetsfan4ever) July 7, 2024

I remember every night when I was like 7 years old before bed my dad and I would play rock paper scissors and I remember whenever I would lose I would kiss my John Cena poster. #JohnCena #mitb #ThankYouCena — InigoMontoyasMustache (@SisterOlivia930) July 7, 2024

WORST DAY OF MY LIFE. #MITB

John cena is retiring 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/UoProDJCZ9 — Pranav (^_^)/ (@Prnvshrma1) July 7, 2024