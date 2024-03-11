Oscars 2024 Viral Videos: John Cena's Naked Entry On Stage To Messi Clapping For Winners

Oscars 2024, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies across the globe, took place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US. Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host for the fourth time for the much-awaited and highly anticipated gala night. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated with seven wins, the star-studded ceremony saw many firsts. Several pictures and videos of the event have gone viral on social media platforms, including John Cena's naked entry on stage, videos of which have been widely circulated on the internet.

John Cena goes nude

The WWE superstar took the biggest stars of global cinema by surprise as he walked up the stage. He presented the Oscar for the Best Costume in his totally nude avatar, and while at it, he stressed at how important the costumes department was.

John Cena was seen telling Jimmy Kimmel that he was nervous and could not come out nude in front of the audience, only to be encouraged, and borderline reprimanded by the latter to get on the stage and do what he was tasked with.

MARGOT ROBBIE REACTING TO A NAKED JOHN CENA LMAOOOOOO #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BXTN5EiaQ0 — ໊ (@addictionmargot) March 11, 2024

Messi claps for winners

Messi, the canine star of Anatomy of a Fall, who played Snoop in the Oscar-winning film also attended the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Several visuals have surfaced on social media in which Messi is sitting on a chair reserved for him with other guests, donning a black bow tie.

Another cute moment unfolded when Robert Downey Jr. accepted his award and Messi, displaying his support, was seen applauding with his paws. Messi's presence definitely stole the show.

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Liza Koshy's OOPS moment

Koshy walked the red carpet in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and platform heels. She looked absolutely gorgeous, however, she lost her balance on those heels.

When she was moving down the red carpet while posing for shutterbugs, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing onto the red carpet.

Everyone around the actress rushed to help her back up but she continued to pose even while sitting down on the carpet.

Liza Koshy just took a slip on the #Oscars red carpet #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/Cf0f3gK4mi — ThrawnJedi (@CinemaBleep) March 10, 2024

Ariana cheering for Billie

Billie Eilish's performance of the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For? at Oscars 2024 moved the audience to tears. With emotional lyrics, she sang while Finneas accompanied her on the piano. The track ultimately won the award for Best Original Song.

Following the emotional rendition, the music duo got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Besides the cast of Barbie, Ariana Grande was also seen applauding for Billie after her performance.

Emma Stone suffers wardrobe malfunction

Emma Stone won the Best Actress honour at the 96th Academy Awards. But while an overwhelmed Emma accepted her Oscar, she was seen trying to cover up a major tear at the back of her gown, before eventually giving up on it.

The zip of her gown broke and as the actress arrived on the stage to receive her Oscar, she was seen pointing at her dress and mumbling something while avoiding turning her back to the camera.

However, she later took the incident in her stride, and began her acceptance speech with the disclaimer that it was "broken".