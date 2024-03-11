Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners

By: Sachin T | March 11, 2024
The 96th Academy Awards was held in Los Angeles on March 11 (IST) and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged to be the winner of the night with most awards, followed by Poor Things
As the Oscars came to an end, Oppenheimer was declared as the Best Picture of the year and it received a standing ovation from the audience
Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for the Best Actor for his role in the film Oppenheimer. Despite it being his sixth film with Nolan, this was the first time he played the lead in the director's project and it got him an Oscar
Emma Stone was announced as the Best Actress and as she received the Oscar, she was seen getting all teary and profusely thanking everyone who supported her
After being a part of Hollywood for decades, 53-year-old Christopher Nolan finally won his first-ever Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer
Robert Downey Jr won the Oscar in the Best Actor in Supporting Role category for playing Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer
Da'Vine Joy Randolph was all teary as she won the Oscar for Best Actress in Supporting Role for The Holdovers
Best Original Song - Billie Eilish bagged an Oscar as her track What Was I Made For? from Barbie was declared as the Best Original Song
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers received the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film for The Last Repair Shop
The Zone Of Interest was declared as the Best International Feature Film of the year
