WPL Auction 2023: England all-rounder Danielle Wyatt 'heartbroken' after going unsold

WPL Auction 2023: England all-rounder Danielle Wyatt 'heartbroken' after going unsold

Danni Wyatt had a base price of ₹50 lakh at the WPL Auction but went unsold as none of the five teams bid for her despite having a decent record in the format.

Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
England all-rounder Danielle Wyatt is left "heartbroken" after she found no takers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Wyatt had a base price of ₹50 lakh at the WPL Auction but went unsold as none of the five teams bid for her despite having a good record with bat and ball in the format.

The 31-year-old has amassed 2,276 runs at a strike rate of over 124 from 140 T20Is for England and picked 46 wickets. She has two hundreds, 10 fifties and a four-wicket haul in the format.

Wyatt took to Twitter express her disappointment at not getting picked in the auction.

"Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken.

"Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket," Wyatt tweeted.

She is also the second-highest run-scorer for England Women in T20Is after Charlotte Edwards, who is currently the head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

Apart from Wyatt, there were several other English stars who didn't attract any bids at the auction, including Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Freya Davies.

WPL Auction Summary

The five franchises picked 87 players in the auction out of which 57 are Indians and 30 overseas cricketers. The teams spent a mind-boggling ₹59.50 crore during the entire WPL Auction.

India opener Smriti Mandhana made history as she became the costliest player in the WPL Auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged her services for ₹3.40 crore ($415,000). Ashleigh Gardner was the costliest overseas buy at ₹3.20 crore ($390,000).

