WPL Auction Summary: Here's how 5 teams stack up after 87 players sold for ₹59.50 crore in Mumbai

The five franchises spent a mind-boggling ₹59.50 crore on 87 players during the entire WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
The maiden auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 concluded in Mumbai on Monday with 87 players being sold out of which 57 were Indian and the rest from overseas.

The five franchises spent a mind-boggling ₹59.5 crore during the entire WPL Auction.

India opener Smriti Mandhana made history as she became the costliest player in the WPL Auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged her services for ₹3.40 crore ($415,000). Ashleigh Gardner was the costliest overseas buy at ₹3.20 crore ($390,000).

The other stars of Indian cricket, including the likes of Deepti Sharma (₹2.60 crore) and Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.20 crore), also attracted massive bids from the five franchises.

RCB and Delhi Capitals ended up with 18 players each in their squads while Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz settled with 17 each and UP Warriorz have 16. Every franchise had to buy a minimum of 15 players to form a squad. All the franchises filled up their quota of 6 overseas players in the auction.

Here's how the five teams stack up after the historic WPL Auction 2023.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Pooja Vastrakar (India) , Yastika Bhatia (India), Heather Graham (Aus) , Isabelle Wong (Eng) , Amanjot Kaur (India), Dhara Gujjar (India), Saika Ishaque (India), Hayley Matthews (WI), Chloe Tryon (SA), Humaira Kazi (India), Priyanka Bala (India), Sonam Yadav (India), Jintimani Kalita (India) , Neelam Bisht (India)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (India), Sophie Divine (NZ), Elyse Perry (Aus), Renuka Singh (India), Richa Ghosh (India) , Erin Burns (Aus), Disha Kasat (India), Indrani Roy (India), Asha Sobhna (India) , Kanika Ahuja (India), Dane van Niekerk (SA) , Preeti Bose (India), Poonam Khemnar (India) , Komal Zanzad (India), Megan Schutt (Aus) , Sahana Pawar (India), Heather Knight (Eng), Shreyanka Patil (India)

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Meg Lanning (Aus) , Shafali Verma (India) , Radha Yadav (India) , Shikha Pandey (India), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Titas Sadhu (India) , Alice Capsey (Eng), Laura Harris (Aus), Jasia Akhtar (India), Minnu Mani (India), Tara Norris (USA), Taniya Bhatia (India) , Poonam Yadav (India) , Jes Jonassen (Aus), Sneha Deepthi (India), Aparna Mondal (India), Arundhati Reddy (India)

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS), Beth Mooney (AUS), Sophia Dunkley (ENG), Sneh Rana (India), Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Deandra Dottin (WI), Harleen Deol (India), Sabbineni Meghana (India), Mansi Joshi (India), Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Monica Patel (India), Georgia Wareham (AUS), Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Tanuja Kanwar (India), Sushma Verma (India), Hurley Gala (India), Ashwani Kumari (India), Parunika Sisodia (India)

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Deepti Sharma (India), Tahlia McGrath (Aus) , Shabnim Ismail (SA), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Anjali Sarvani (India), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (India), Parshavi Chopra (India), Shweta Sehrawat (India), S Yashasri (India) , Kiran Navgire (India), Grace Harris (Aus), Devika Vaidya (India), Devika Vaidya (India), Lauren Bell (Eng), Laxmi Yadav (India), Simran Shaikh (India).

