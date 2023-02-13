WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur; check full list of sold & unsold players

Smriti Mandhana | Twitter

Indian women's batting sensation Smriti Mandhana became the first player to be sold at the Women's Premier League auction. Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.4 crore.

Mandhana's base price was 50 lakhs, with both Mumbai Indians and RCB battling it out for the star player. Mumbai Indians were well in the race but pulled themselves back when the last bid was made by RCB.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Another Indian went for the big bucks with Mumbai Indians snapping Indian Womens captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 1.80 crores.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine was bagged by RCB for her base price of 50 lakh.

Ashleigh Gardner

Asleigh Gardner was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore

Ellyse Perry

Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged another top player in Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for 1.7 crores.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore.

Hayley Matthews

Dipti Sharma

Mumbai and UP went head to head for her services. UP eventually won the bid of 2.60 crore

