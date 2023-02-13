Meet Mallika Sagar: The first-ever female auctioneer for WPL 2023

The historic auction of the Women's Premier League 2023 is taking place in Mumbai and the entire event is being conducted by Mallika Sagar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is going all out to promote women's cricket and even made sure to hire a female auctioneer for WPL 2023.

So who is Mallika Sagar? Here are all the details.

Mallika Sagar is from Mumbai and a well-known art collector. She is a specialist in modern and Indian comteporary art.

Sagar holds a major degree in art history from the Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia.

She began her career at Christie's in 2001, becoming its first female auctioneer of Indian origin. Sagar had in the past conducted the auction for the Pro-Kabaddi League in 2021.

"Indian women will finally get their due on the international stage, they will have the ability to play at the highest level," Sagar said.

Cricket fraternity hails Mallika Sagar

Sagar is gaining high praise from the cricketing fraternity for the way she is conducting the WPL auction in Mumbai.

"MALLIKA SAGAR is a terrific auctioneer. Confident , clear and very poised. Straight away the right choices in the WPL. Well done @BCCI," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

Indian Premier League's first auctioneer Richard Madley also took to social media to congratulate Mallika Sagar.

"Good luck to Mallika Sagar in conducting the #WPLAuction. I wish her well -it seems like only yesterday that I took the inaugural #IPL auction .Will her gavel be wooden or brass?" Madley tweeted.

