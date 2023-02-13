e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals bag Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, Shafali Verma for ₹2 crore

WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals bag Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, Shafali Verma for ₹2 crore

DC have bagged two big names in Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the ongoing WPL Auction in Mumbai.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Delhi Capitals are on fire in the Women's Premier League Auction and going all out to bag the best of players for the inaugural edition of the WPL 2023.

DC have bagged two big names in Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the ongoing auction.

Rodrigues was bought for ₹2.20 crore while Verma went for ₹2 crore in the auction being held in Mumbai.

More details to follow...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals bag Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, Shafali Verma for ₹2...

WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals bag Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, Shafali Verma for ₹2...

WATCH: Indian team tunes into WPL Auction, check out Smriti Mandhana's priceless reaction

WATCH: Indian team tunes into WPL Auction, check out Smriti Mandhana's priceless reaction

Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket, read emotional Tweet

Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket, read emotional Tweet

WPL 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet; check full list of sold & unsold players

WPL 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet; check full list of sold & unsold players

IND vs AUS: India's third Test against Australia shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit...

IND vs AUS: India's third Test against Australia shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit...