WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals bag Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, Shafali Verma for ₹2 crore

Delhi Capitals are on fire in the Women's Premier League Auction and going all out to bag the best of players for the inaugural edition of the WPL 2023.

DC have bagged two big names in Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the ongoing auction.

Rodrigues was bought for ₹2.20 crore while Verma went for ₹2 crore in the auction being held in Mumbai.

More details to follow...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)