WATCH: Indian team tunes into WPL Auction, check out Smriti Mandhana's priceless reaction

It is a big day for women's cricket in India as the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction is happening in Mumbai.

The historic WPL auction saw India opener Smriti Mandhana going for the highest price of ₹3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore while captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.80 crore.

The Indian women's team is currently in South Africa for the T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue opened their campaign with a resounding 7-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

The players then tuned into the WPL 2023 auction on Monday, giving some priceless reactions as they got sold one by one.

All the players surrounded Mandhana and cheered for her as the bidding war began for the 26-year-old. The players cheered and jumped in joy as Mandhana went to RCB.

RCB also bagged the services of Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for ₹1.70 crore. New Zealand's Sophie Devine also went to the franchise for ₹50 lakh.

