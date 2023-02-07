WPL 2023 Auction: 409 players to be sold on Feb 13, Harmanpreet & Mandhana among players with ₹50 lakh base price

Details of the first auction for the Women's Premier League 2023 are out. A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer on February 13 for the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL which will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

246 Indian players and 163 foreign cricketers made the final list for the auction out of 1525 registrations received by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

24 players will enter the WPL 2023 Auction with the highest base price of ₹50 lakh which includes stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma.

10 Indians are listed in this category while 14 foreigners have also entered their names in the highest base category.

Mumbai to host all 22 WPL 2023 matches

Five teams will compete in the maiden edition and all the 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium in the city.

With the five teams fetching ₹4669.99 crore and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selling the media rights for ₹951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from three IPL team owners -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals -- Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the five franchises.

Around 1500 players have registered for the league and the final list is expected to be released later this week.

WPL 2023 Auction details

Each team will have a purse of ₹12 crore at the players' auction and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18.

Up to five overseas players, including one from associate member country, will be allowed in the playing eleven.

A total of 22 games will be played in the inaugural season with the top-ranked team in the league stage qualifying directly for the final. The second and third placed teams will battle out for a place in the title clash.

Read Also Women's cricket a sleeping giant ready to awaken with the advent of WPL in India

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)