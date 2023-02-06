e-Paper Get App
WPL 2023: Women's Premier League to be held from March 4-26 in Mumbai, auction on Feb 13

The Women's Premier League 2023 auction will also be held in Mumbai on February 13.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, the Indian Premier League chairman Arun Singh Dhumal confirmed on Monday.

The WPL 2023 auction will also be held in the city on February 13.

