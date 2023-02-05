WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians appoint Jhulan Goswami as bowling coach & mentor, Charlotte Edwards named head coach

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami | Pic: BCCI

Legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and former England captain Charlotte Edwards have been roped into the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023.

Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket, has been appointed MI's bowling coach and mentor while Charlotte Edwards will be the team's head coach.

MI's all-women coaching staff also includes former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar, who will be the team's batting coach.

"It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff," MI team owner Nita Ambani said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for women's sport in India."

Maiden coaching stint for Jhulan Goswami

This will be Goswami's first stint as a coach after she retired from the sport in September last year.

The 40-year-old left cricket as the highest wicket-taker in all three formats combined.

The fast bowler picked a record 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, 44 wickets in 12 Tests and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is for a combined total of 355 wickets in international cricket, which is 46 more than second-placed Shabnim Ismail of South Africa.

