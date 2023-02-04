e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWomen's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in Mumbai

Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in Mumbai

BCCI is planning to kick off the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is reportedly set for a grand opening the first match oof the yet to be launched league will beplayed between Team Mumbai and Team Ahmedabad on March 4 (Saturday). According to a report in Cricbuzz, the first mattch will pit Buniness tycons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani against each other.

Read Also
Women's cricket a sleeping giant ready to awaken with the advent of WPL in India
article-image

The report adds that BCCI is planning to kick off the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The league is likely to be played entirely in Mumbai and at two venues—CCI and DY Patil Stadium. The Wankhede, the primary venue in the city, is being left for an India-Australia ODI on March 17 and IPL, which is likely to be launched on April 1. The return match between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is scheduled for March 14.

Read Also
WIPL 2023: Viacom bags rights for inaugural Women's IPL for whopping 951 crore over five year period...
article-image

Tweaked playoffs

As per the schedule, three of the five competing sides seem to be making the play-offs, with the top team directly entering the final and second and third-placed sides playing the Eliminator. The five-team, 22-match league will have five off days, the first one being on March 17 and again two days later, the second break, on March 19. The next two are after the completion of the league stage, on March 22 and 23. The Eliminator is on March 24 at CCI and with the final on March 26, a Sunday, at DY Patil Stadium after the fifth and final off day on March 25.

Read Also
Women's Premier League 2023: Mithali Raj appointed mentor, advisor by Gujarat Giants
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in...

Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in...

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces settlement of doping case over unknowingly taking banned substance:...

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces settlement of doping case over unknowingly taking banned substance:...

R Ashwin plays down Steve Smith's comment on relevance of tour games: 'Even India avoids...'

R Ashwin plays down Steve Smith's comment on relevance of tour games: 'Even India avoids...'

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo finally nets his first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi league

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo finally nets his first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi league

WATCH: Kieron Pollard goes berserk in MI Emirates' impressive 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight...

WATCH: Kieron Pollard goes berserk in MI Emirates' impressive 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight...