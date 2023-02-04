Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in Mumbai

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is reportedly set for a grand opening the first match oof the yet to be launched league will beplayed between Team Mumbai and Team Ahmedabad on March 4 (Saturday). According to a report in Cricbuzz, the first mattch will pit Buniness tycons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani against each other.

The report adds that BCCI is planning to kick off the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The league is likely to be played entirely in Mumbai and at two venues—CCI and DY Patil Stadium. The Wankhede, the primary venue in the city, is being left for an India-Australia ODI on March 17 and IPL, which is likely to be launched on April 1. The return match between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is scheduled for March 14.

Tweaked playoffs

As per the schedule, three of the five competing sides seem to be making the play-offs, with the top team directly entering the final and second and third-placed sides playing the Eliminator. The five-team, 22-match league will have five off days, the first one being on March 17 and again two days later, the second break, on March 19. The next two are after the completion of the league stage, on March 22 and 23. The Eliminator is on March 24 at CCI and with the final on March 26, a Sunday, at DY Patil Stadium after the fifth and final off day on March 25.

