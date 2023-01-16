e-Paper Get App
WIPL 2023: Viacom bags rights for inaugural Women's IPL for whopping 951 crore over five year period

Updated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Viacom18 secured the Women’s IPL media rights for a period of five years (2023-27) at an auction on Monday. Viacom committed Rs 951 crore, which adds up to a per match value of Rs 7.09 crore. The Network 18-owned media house also owns the digital rights for the men’s IPL and the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa.

The base price for the inaugural auction ahead of the WIPL has been divided into five categories from Rs. 10 lahks to Rs. 50 lakh. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.

According to the “guidance notes” for the auction registration system shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the state associations, the reserve prices a female cricketer can choose are specified.

While capped players - those who have played for India or currently have a central contract - can choose either Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh or Rs. 50 lakh as their base price, the uncapped cricketers have been given two options (Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh).

