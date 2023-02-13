WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says ecstatic Smriti Mandhana after RCB buy her for ₹3.40 crore

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says ecstatic Smriti Mandhana after RCB buy her for ₹3.40 crore

Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player sold in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana- Indian cricketer | Instagram
India opener Smriti Mandhana was over the moon after being sold at the WPL Auction for a whopping ₹3.40 crore in Mumbai on Monday.

Mandhana was the most expensive player sold in the Women's Premier League auction. She is currently with Team India in South Africa for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 26-year-old missed India's opening game against Pakistan on Sunday which the Women in Blue won by 7 wickets.

article-image

"We have been watching auction of men's. It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting.

"RCB's legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team. Namaskara Bengaluru, excited to wear the red and gold and aim for the cup," Mandhana said.

Mandhana's base price was ₹50 lakh, with both Mumbai Indians and RCB battling it out for the star player. Mumbai Indians were well in the race but pulled themselves back when the last bid was made by RCB.

Injured Mandhana misses T20 WC opener

Mandhana sat out of India's thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday.

The left-handed opener was ruled out of the game with a finger injury and remains doubtful for the second match as well.

India crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets after completing the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues (53*) and Richa Ghosh (31*) starred with the bat as India gunned down 150 in 19 overs against Women in Green.

article-image

