 'I Stayed Calm, Replied Perfectly ...": Tilak Varma On His Match-Winning Knock Against Pakistan In Asia Cup Final
Tilak, during the press conference, also agreed to the statement made by skipper Suryakumar Yadav that Pakistan are no match for the Men in Blue.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

Team India's Asia Cup final hero Tilak Verma said he was confident of finishing the game after Shivam Dube got out, admitting there was pressure after India lost three wickets. Speaking to the media in Hydereabad on Tuesday, September 30 he said, "Lot of things were going through my mind, but one thought i had in mind was that whatever happens, I have to win the match for my country"

Tilak added, "They (Pakistani players) tried hard and were coming at us once we were three down, but for me it was important to remain calm and play well to win the match. After winning, I replied to them perfectly, and everyone had seen it, "

The Mumbai Indians star, also agreed to the statement made by skipper Suryakumar Yadav that Pakistan are no match for the Men in Blue. "Suryakumar said that Pakistan are no match for us to which even I agree upon. We were expecting them to come prepared after making low score. The way they made a comeback in the second innings and the way we built partnerships to win match is the speciality of the team," Tilak said during media interaction.

Suryakumar Yadav's statement on Pakistan as an opponent

Speaking after India beat Pakistan in Super 4 stage during Asia Cup 2025 Suryakumar Yadav played down the idea of Pakistan being India’s cricketing "rivals". He bluntly said, "According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them,"

Tilak Varma gets heroe's welcome

Tilak Varma received a grand and emotional homecoming in Hyderabad after his sensational performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The young left-handed batter, who was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic innings, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, family members, and local dignitaries at the airport.

Varma’s composed yet explosive knock of 69 runs off 53 deliveries played a decisive role in India’s five-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Chasing a target in a high-pressure final, the 22-year-old displayed immense maturity, striking three boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the innings when India were reeling after early wickets. His calm presence in the middle not only stabilized the innings but also swung the momentum in India’s favor

