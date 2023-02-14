WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana set to earn double than PSL's highest-paid players after ₹ 3.4 Cr RCB deal, report

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai, when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped her up for INR 3.4 crore deal.

Smriti scores the big bucks

After bagging a whopping amount paid by the RCB in Monday's auction, Mandhana is set to earn double than Pakistan Super League (PSL) highest-paid players, says a report.

The top players in the PSL get picked through a draft, which means there is a cap on how much they can earn. The Platinum category is the top tier where players receive a salary within the range of $130,000 (1.1 crore) to $170,000 (1.4 crore).

Babar, who played for Peshawar Zalmi side, under the Platinum category, was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakh).

As per current USD to Indian rupees conversion rate, Babar's PSL 2023 salary amounts to approximately INR 1.23 crore.

Mandhana was also the first player to come up for bidding at the auction on Monday, having a base price of INR 50 lakh. RCB and Mumbai Indians were locked in an intense battle for her services, before the former managed to acquire her services, offering an opening as well as a captaincy option.

