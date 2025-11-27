 WPL 2026: Who Is Mallika Sagar? Trailblazing Auctioneer Redefining India's Sports Auction Landscape
WPL 2026: Who Is Mallika Sagar? Trailblazing Auctioneer Redefining India's Sports Auction Landscape

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Image: X

Mallika Sagar is an Indian art collector and auctioneer, currently one of the most high-profile names in the world of sports auctions, especially cricket.

Mallika was born on August 3, 1975, in Mumbai (then Bombay). She developed a passion for art early on, prompting her to study art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, USA. After graduation, she began working at Christie’s, the renowned British auction house, where, in 2001, she became the first Indian woman auctioneer in that firm.

Over the years, Mallika built a distinguished career in art auctions, specializing in modern and contemporary Indian art. She later returned to India and became involved with the Mumbai-based gallery Pundole’s Art Galleries, where she conducted several art auctions.

Her career took a striking turn when she entered the world of sports auctions. Mallika’s first major break came in the sports arena in 2021, when she conducted the players’ auction for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), becoming the first woman to preside over such an auction. Then, in 2023, she oversaw the inaugural auction of Women’s Premier League (WPL), marking her formal entry into cricket auctions.

In December 2023, Mallika made history by becoming the first female auctioneer in the history of the most prestigious Indian T20 league, Indian Premier League (IPL), when she handled the IPL 2024 auction. Her performance earned widespread attention and she was re-appointed to conduct the IPL 2025 mega auction as well.

Mallika’s journey, from art-history student to pioneering auctioneer in both the art and sports worlds, stands as a powerful example of versatility and breaking gender barriers. With her calm, professional demeanour and a centuries-old art tradition background, she brings a rare blend of poise, subject-knowledge and showmanship to high-stake auctions in India’s top sports leagues.

