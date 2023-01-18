'World's next superstar': Shubman Gill hailed by former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal after maiden double century

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket. Gill also became the youngest double centurion enroute to his 208 of 149 deliveries as India ended their innings scoring 349/8 in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Glorious Gill continues fine form

Gill continued his rich vain of form as he brought up his career century in 19 matches, becoming the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill played a knock for ages as he single handedly led from the front as wickets kept tumbling at the opposite end.

Gill brought up his double century smashing three back to back sixes of Lockie Fergusson. In doing so he also brought up the highest individual score against New Zealand, going past compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's 186 in 1999.

Fans, cricketers and former cricketers went galore on Twitter after the youngster crafted his maiden double century in sublime fashion.

It was a really solid innings from #ShubmanGill #ShubhmanGill. The kind of innings that turns a potential talent into a superstar. And everyone can see that through the course of that innings. Also, crowd energy also played into it. #IndvsNZ — Aditya Jakki (@adityajakki) January 18, 2023

