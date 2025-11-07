 World Cup Winners Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol Receive Grand Homecoming In Chandigarh As AAP Leaders, Families And Fans Celebrate Their Triumph; Video
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted a defining moment for Indian women's cricket by winning its maiden global title -- the 50-over World Cup -- with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
World Cup-winning women's cricket team members Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol were welcomed with sweets and beats of the dhol by their families and top leaders of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they landed at their home base here on Friday. | X @ANI

Chandigarh: World Cup-winning women's cricket team members Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol were welcomed with sweets and beats of the dhol by their families and top leaders of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they landed at their home base here on Friday.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer were among the ruling party leaders present at the airport to receive the two players and accord them a grand welcome.

The family members of the two players and several fans were also present, eagerly waiting for their arrival. Soon after they came out of the airport, Cheema and Hayer offered the two players sweets and honoured them by presenting shawls.

Speaking to reporters, Amanjot said, "This victory is of entire India, entire Punjab." She also said that the team members did not sleep after the semi-final win over mighty Australia.

"Later, on the day of the (final) victory too, we did not sleep," she said.

Deol said her family always supported her dreams.

"Girls can bring laurels when given freedom and opportunity. My family always supported me. I want to give a message to parents that give freedom to your daughters ... I want to tell girls that they must follow their passion and work hard," Deol said.

"We had belief that we will do well and lift the Cup".

Hayer, who earlier also served as Sports Minister in the AAP government in Punjab before contesting last year's Lok Sabha polls, said the state government has a sports-friendly approach.

Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "On behalf of the Punjab government, I welcome all the daughters, they are making us proud. The daughters are bringing laurels in other sports too at various international competitions".

Amanjot's cousin Satwinder Kaur, meanwhile, recalled the time when the cricketer used to play with boys.

"She also broke many window panes in the neighbourhood while she used to play...The family supported her throughout to excel in life," she said excitedly.

The family members also danced to the beats of 'dhol'.

Later, the two players headed for their homes in an open vehicle, with their family members, Minister Harpal Cheema and some others accompanying them.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the team at his residence and lauded the players for their remarkable resilience and comeback after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats.

In lighter vein, Modi also spoke about Amanjot's juggling catch in the final.

